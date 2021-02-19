Mailbag: Spin on decision is mind-boggling

I live in Corvallis and am spending a few months in New Zealand.

The night of Feb. 11, my family and I went to an Italian restaurant in Wellington. It was just wonderful to feel the freedom of mask-less people and experience the delight of a family meal I once took for granted.

In order to be in this beautiful and mostly COVID-free country, I voluntarily spent two weeks in a hotel, chose my meals, received a health check by a friendly nurse, took three COVID-19 tests, and found the hotel staff to be incredibly kind. I now get to live a life without fear or restrictions.

Television host Laura Ingraham described my experience this way: “Anyone who loves freedom should take note because the Kiwis have a terrifying new response to rising COVID-19 case numbers. They’re throwing people into quarantine camps. No leaving until you’re negative.” Suzanne Evans, from the UK, tweets: “New Zealand now has a fascist government under Jacinda.” She calls on Amnesty International to intervene.