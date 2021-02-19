Mailbag: Spin on decision is mind-boggling

I live in Corvallis and am spending a few months in New Zealand.
The night of Feb. 11, my family and I went to an Italian restaurant in Wellington. It was just wonderful to feel the freedom of mask-less people and experience the delight of a family meal I once took for granted.
In order to be in this beautiful and mostly COVID-free country, I voluntarily spent two weeks in a hotel, chose my meals, received a health check by a friendly nurse, took three COVID-19 tests, and found the hotel staff to be incredibly kind. I now get to live a life without fear or restrictions.
Television host Laura Ingraham described my experience this way: “Anyone who loves freedom should take note because the Kiwis have a terrifying new response to rising COVID-19 case numbers. They’re throwing people into quarantine camps. No leaving until you’re negative.” Suzanne Evans, from the UK, tweets: “New Zealand now has a fascist government under Jacinda.” She calls on Amnesty International to intervene.
I am grateful for these two months in free New Zealand, where brilliant leadership based on scientific recommendations insisted on an immediate lockdown when COVID-19 showed up. People willingly cooperated by wearing masks and staying home, which stopped the spread. Now the economy is thriving, people are begging to come here, and, other than the distorted reports, the world is looking enviously to New Zealand for guidance and direction.
The spin on this compassionate, science-based decision is mind-boggling, to say the least.
Linda Carroll, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
Corvallis