Mailbag: Sprenger all about serving citizens

I have worked with Sherrie Sprenger in the Legislature in some very trying times, and one thing I have always admired is she is not afraid to have the tough conversations. I have no doubt she will carry that same fortitude into serving our great county.

A quote I love from her: "How you campaign is how you govern." Sherrie's campaign has been about serving her neighbors through hard work and making the right decision. Join me in voting for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner.

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis

Albany

