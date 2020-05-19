Mailbag: Sprenger has run a clean campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sherrie Sprenger is running for Linn County commissioner. Unlike Kerry Johnson, Sprenger has run a clean campaign based on her own merits and experience. Sprenger is truthful with a high level of honesty and transparency. Her campaign is not making false accusations against the other less qualified candidates.

Johnson has taken statements of Sprenger and twisted the wording out of its context. When a candidate cannot share enough of their own experience, they have no other option than making false accusations of their strongest opponent.

Johnson mailed out a flier which said nothing about her position on any topic nor shared any experience she has had. It was a false attack against Sprenger. If she is already telling lies, how could we ever believe anything she says? You can fact-check her flier to the actual interview of the candidates online.

Johnson even made the comment on her flier the county commissioner position is an $84,000 “cushy” position. Any county commissioner will tell you it never has been a cushy job. If Johnson really feels this way, is she the one we want representing our county? I want a hard worker who has a vested interest in Linn County with an amazing work portfolio.