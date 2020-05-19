Mailbag: Sprenger is ethical, moral, down-to-earth

I am writing this letter to endorse Sherrie Sprenger as a candidate for Linn County commissioner. I've known Sherrie for many years, as our kids went to school together. She is ethical, moral and as down-to-earth as it gets. She cares about Oregonians.
I couldn't be more happy that she is running for Linn County commissioner. She is the right person for the job. Please join me in voting for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner.
Jenny Burton
Lebanon
