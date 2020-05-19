Mailbag: Sprenger will bring honor and integrity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to go on record for endorsing Sherrie Sprenger as a candidate for Linn County commissioner. I have known Sherrie Sprenger for many years and first met her when she was volunteering at the Lacomb School during a school carnival.

Sherrie has served her community as a state representative for 12 years, the Lebanon School Board for five years and has also volunteered for many other positions. Sherrie has the experience to step right into the position of Linn County commissioner, and her established contacts with state government will be very helpful. Sherrie will prioritize financial support for law enforcement and reduce regulations and red tape for business and development.

Sherrie will work hard to get Linn County up and running again during and after this crazy time of COVID-19. Sherrie Sprenger will represent her constituents with honor and integrity. Please join me in voting for Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner.

Barbara Castillo

Albany

