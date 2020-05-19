Mailbag: Sprenger will work hard for county

We are writing this letter on behalf of Linn County commissioner candidate Sherrie Sprenger. Sherrie’s dedication to the state of Oregon speaks highly of her work ethic and commitment to address areas of concern for the people.

Sherrie listens to the people and won’t be afraid to speak up for the people of Linn County. Linn County needs a dedicated, hard-working team player whom we can depend on. Sherrie Sprenger has the experience and integrity that we can count on. Please join us in voting for Sherrie Sprenger as our next Linn County commissioner.

Robert and Tami Ainsworth

Lebanon

