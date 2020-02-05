Mailbag: Springhill Road a truck danger zone

I would like to bring your attention to a very dangerous traffic problem on Springhill Road in North Albany. With hundreds of new houses in North Albany, there has been a big increase in car and truck traffic. Because it is nearly impossible for trucks to travel on Independence Highway and then turn left on Highway 20, they come south on Springhill instead so they can catch the light at Springhill and Highway 20. Both cars and trucks refuse to travel the speed limit in the residential area of Springhill. It is posted as 40 mph. Many travel in excess of the speed limit.

I have talked to all the “powers that be” for the last five years (Benton County, the city of Albany and ODOT). Each agency passes the buck. Springhill Road used to be a nice neighborhood street with ample bike lanes where people walk, run and bike. It is way too dangerous now as it has turned into a truck thoroughfare. We could get the trucks off if ODOT would install a traffic light at Independence Highway and Highway 20. Flashing 40 mph signs were erected a couple years ago. They have done zero to change drivers’ behavior.

I live on Springhill Road and have sadly watched my neighborhood street turn into a freeway. We are near a 20 mph school zone, and there is no way the speeders can possibly slow down from what appears to be about 50 (maybe even 60!) mph to 20 mph in a very short distance.