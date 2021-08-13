Mailbag: Stand up for our community and kids

As you know, Gov. Kate Brown is going back on her word again — sidestepping local control by forcing a statewide mask mandate on our kids.

This is purely political. It ignores the science and overlooks the damage to our children’s social development and mental health.

As a parent of two students in Greater Albany Public Schools in Linn County, I ask that you continue to show the strength and leadership you demonstrated throughout the pandemic. Fight back against this arbitrary mandate and insist on a return to local control.

You may have seen the leadership shown by school districts like Culver, Crook County and Sutherlin, and I ask that you follow their lead. Tell Gov. Brown this isn’t her decision to make.

Local families know what’s best for our kids and our communities.

This must be a personal decision made by parents!

Please stand up for our community, and for our kids.

Thank you so much for your leadership, your sacrifices and all the work you do to provide education and opportunity to our children.

Chelsea Jenks, Oregon Moms Union

Albany

