Mailbag: Stay well and safe, check your facts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems like a year ago, news of this new virus made the rounds. To listen to the president’s storyline, it would hit and then be gone quickly.

But the numbers got worse, so our governor and state officials, bucking the denial-based information coming from Washington, prescribed a stout regimen of preparedness and social distancing. We may be reaping the benefits of that circumspection, but that is not to say the virus has converted to a friendlier bug.

The phasing in of pre-pandemic behaviors must not be viewed as putting this danger behind us. The consequences of spring break, Mardi Gras and similar festivities are plainly entered into evidence as upward spikes in places which had dropped the most guard or shrugged off the danger all along. What, pray tell, will be the aftermath of these recent street protests?

Remember that what has worked best has been the roleplaying exercise that one is an asymptomatic carrier and to interact accordingly. Wear the mask to keep others alive.