Mailbag: Stay well and safe, check your facts

It seems like a year ago, news of this new virus made the rounds. To listen to the president’s storyline, it would hit and then be gone quickly.
But the numbers got worse, so our governor and state officials, bucking the denial-based information coming from Washington, prescribed a stout regimen of preparedness and social distancing. We may be reaping the benefits of that circumspection, but that is not to say the virus has converted to a friendlier bug.
The phasing in of pre-pandemic behaviors must not be viewed as putting this danger behind us. The consequences of spring break, Mardi Gras and similar festivities are plainly entered into evidence as upward spikes in places which had dropped the most guard or shrugged off the danger all along. What, pray tell, will be the aftermath of these recent street protests?
Remember that what has worked best has been the roleplaying exercise that one is an asymptomatic carrier and to interact accordingly. Wear the mask to keep others alive.
To loosen these cautions runs counter to the expertise of epidemiologists. The Trump briefings stopped because of a perceived drop in ratings, not because of any recommendations from knowledgeable voices in the administration. The transmission of this virus is no less exponential than in mid-March, when everybody hunkered down. Maintaining our good results has got to be easier than starting again from scratch. Stay well and safe, and check your facts with a proper journalist.
Stacey Youdin
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!