As a public service to all those citizens warning us of the treacherous socialist bogeyman, the steps you can take to return the stimulus money are found below.

(Note: How about helping out some loved ones instead?)

1. Send a check or money order to your IRS location.

2. Make the check payable to the U.S. Treasury and write 2020EIP and include the recipient’s identification number, such as a Social Security number.

3. Write a brief description of why you’re making the payment.

Tim Haag

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0