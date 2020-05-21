Mailbag: Stimulus checks are for the living

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When you receive a stimulus check for a deceased loved one, what should you do? I received one recently, a paper check. On the envelope it says: "Deceased? Check box and return to the Treasury." That seems pretty simple to me.

The stimulus checks were meant for the living; that's just simple logic. It doesn't matter whether the government may or may not come after you for fraud. I'm not sure why folks are trying to rationalize cashing a check that isn't theirs based on whether or not they'll be caught. Or whether the governments has the right to "claw back" the funds.

If you wouldn't consider cashing someone else's Social Security check, why is this OK? Just do the right thing. Return the check or funds that were transferred into your account in error. We the people should at least have that much integrity.

Michele Harris

Albany

