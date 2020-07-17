Mailbag: Stolen hoops sign of stolen liberties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight (July 4) I watched the city of Albany light off an amazing impromptu fireworks show better than the average year, by far.

My son and I watched this beautiful display of unity under a tax-payed basketball backboard, on a tax-bought basketball court, in a tax-bought park.

The tax-bought basketball hoop? Stolen. Stolen by our city.

Theft is a crime, and this city is stealing from its people by enforcing "suggestions" from "the crown."

Those responsible should face justice for their crimes. Not merely for the theft of taxpayer property but also all else they have taken or tried to take from the people.

Russell Boulware

Albany

