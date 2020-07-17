Mailbag: Stolen hoops sign of stolen liberties

Tonight (July 4) I watched the city of Albany light off an amazing impromptu fireworks show better than the average year, by far.
My son and I watched this beautiful display of unity under a tax-payed basketball backboard, on a tax-bought basketball court, in a tax-bought park.
The tax-bought basketball hoop? Stolen. Stolen by our city.
Theft is a crime, and this city is stealing from its people by enforcing "suggestions" from "the crown."
Those responsible should face justice for their crimes. Not merely for the theft of taxpayer property but also all else they have taken or tried to take from the people.
Russell Boulware
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!