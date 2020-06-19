Mailbag: Stop bashing Trump in the newspaper

Mailbag: Stop bashing Trump in the newspaper

I have to agree with Dennis Marks' (Mailbag, June 10)  statement about the paper attacking President Trump! I have noticed that every article has something to blame the president as being the cause. It seems the paper can’t keep from this act! Your "Fact Check: A Look at Trump's Week" has a couple of the left-wing writers bashing the president. Does anyone fact check these people?

I would like to invite all your fine readers who are so left-leaning to join me in watching a couple of news programs from Fox News. If you have Comcast, just tune to channel 748 at 6 and 7 p.m. and you might hear from another source about what is happening to our country.

Robert Wilson

Albany

