Mailbag: Stop publishing death information

I am disappointed that the Oregon Health Authority is resuming publication of details for COVID-19 deaths and that the Gazette-Times supports this policy.
I think listing underlying health issues gives false comfort to younger people. We all have underlying health issues. Some of us know what they are, and others don’t. We older folks tend to know, and this statement of underlying health issues is disrespectful. It can be interpreted as “Well, they were going to die anyway, so this death can be ignored.” I urge the G-T to stop publishing this information.
Thomas Dietterich
Corvallis