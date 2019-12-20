Mailbag: Stop sleepwalking through elections

The majority of Corvallis voters are still asleep. In the May election, when Corvallis voted to fund a swimming pool, 27.4% of the voters voted yes, 10.2% voted no, and 62.4% abstained from voting. In the November election, when Corvallis voted to fund the Benton County 911 service, 25.4% of the voters voted yes, 12.4% voted no, and 62.2% abstained from voting.

The November results are not much of an improvement in voter participation since May. For at least the second time, a little over one-quarter of the voters imposed a tax increase and the majority was asleep.

If you voted for the levy or abstained from voting, please do not whine as your tax bill or rent increases, making housing less affordable. Before long we are going to have a gated community where the less fortunate are driven out.

John H. Detweiler

Corvallis

