Mailbag: Stop the spread, get vaccinated

OHA data (“State reports 611 breakthrough COVID-19 cases,” May 7) show that an unvaccinated Oregonian is about 100 times more likely to get COVID-19 than a vaccinated one. If the unvaccinated Oregonian gets COVID-19, death is also 100 times more likely. Do the math. OHA says 611 of 1,353,250 fully vaccinated Oregonians got COVID-19 and 8 died. The Census Bureau says there are 4,217,737 Oregonians. The Oregon population is 3.12 times the number vaccinated, multipling this by 611 is 1,906. This times 100 gives 190,600 cases. The total reported COVID-19 cases is almost the same, 189,162. Do the same for the death rate of 8 cases times 3.12, which equals 24.96 times 100 equals 2,496. Oregon COVID-19 deaths on May 6 were 2,514.