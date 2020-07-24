Mailbag: Stop whining and put on your mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Young men screaming at elderly citizens because they have refused to follow store and state guidelines of wearing face masks; organized protests extolling personal freedom for keeping their faces uncovered; a president who claims people wear masks only to protest his policies; phony exemption cards threatening businesses with outlandish fines for obeying the law; and unfounded, unsubstantiated beliefs that face masks are dangerous because of CO2.

Such are the lengths people will go to in order to do what they want, when they want, with no regard for their neighbors, and all for the sake of living life normally.

Face masks are designed to catch viral droplets which are much larger than CO2 molecules. But a face mask would have to be airtight, and cloth masks and N95s are not. How many studies have shown medical personnel providing care in ERs and ICUs have succumbed to increased CO2 levels? They wear masks eight to 14 hours a day and have been doing so since the end of January.

Some believe that we must confine or make sacrifices of the elderly and at-risk citizens in order to build a "herd immunity." Obviously, no one would admit that, but isn't that what a simple act of courtesy shows it's so vigorously fought?