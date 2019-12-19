Mailbag: Story on impeachment was one-sided

Mailbag: Story on impeachment was one-sided

Thanks for your shattering insightful story about an OSU professor’s opinion on the possibility of impeaching Donald Trump. Could we next get your breathless take on a local meth addict’s view of a possibility of dissolving the Police Department?

This is the kind of riveting, thought-provoking, no-holds-barred reporting that a community needs in order to shape a balanced, informed opinion of today’s controversial issues. I can’t thank you enough.

Harry Mallory

Corvallis

