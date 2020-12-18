Mailbag: Students are getting ripped off

Not heard of flunking upward?

Flunking upward is not the same as flunking out. With flunking upward, the student gets advanced to the next higher grade without the requisite qualifications, but then gets passed upward again, then even further behind in terms of much better metrics in private schools. The common term we hear is so-called grade inflation, where students get A’s for C-level work in K-12 and college.

But things got worse with lockdowns, because now flunking upward means that we have students in Oregon being passed to the higher grade without any of the real in-class learning and experiences. The forced lockdowns, misguided health policies and political mantras have created the illusion that an Oregon education is mildly hampered by COVID-19, but everyone is trying hard.

Simply put, a student graduating this spring with a high school diploma may be more like a 10th- or 11th-grader 15 years ago. At the college level, the experience is not worth the debt.

At some point, Oregonians need to suck it up and decide that they want Oregon to be a state or just another group looking with acceptance of autonomous zones where COVID-19 does not appear to exist. For you students, you are getting ripped off.

Robin Rose

Corvallis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0