Mailbag: Students' work is appreciated

The joyful high school graduation parades in Corvallis the first week of June signaled the culmination of schooling with an atypical rite of passage for the 2020 senior class.

I share the collective frustration of the students whose planned activities this spring were abandoned to honorably protect the health of all of us.

One signature event, held annually at both Crescent Valley and Corvallis high schools, is the crowning of school leaders in a massive fundraising effort to support local nonprofit agencies: the Mr./Ms. CV and Mr./Ms. CHS pageants.

I suggest that the spirit of these student-led charitable events can live on and should be viewed as a philanthropic seed in our community, one that energizes our giving to alleviate existing need and hardship.

In the absence of sending a check to the canceled events, I propose that citizens contribute to the Benton Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund which, in turn, will provide grants to many of the same recipients identified by the students.

I express my appreciation and gratitude to the graduating seniors for acknowledging the pandemic crisis and responding with empathetic understanding.

Thank you, students. The work and energy of your benevolence does not go unnoticed.