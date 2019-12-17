Mailbag: Subscribers or paper cancellations?

It is a darn shame what has happened to our local paper. One editor dismissed, no presence in Corvallis any longer, and little coverage of local events/sports, etc. What a shame, but lots of people have responded with letters advocating support for the local news organization and their product, which I agree is important.

However, my subscription was up for renewal a while back and I received a bill to renew, for $560, for the "Platinum" package. Huh?

I called as detailed and requested a reduced program at a much lower cost, but they required a credit card, which I am unable to provide. Customer Service indicated they would change my plan and I could send in the renewal at the lower rate.

Well, three months later, I get another bill for the balance of months associated with the "Platinum" package. Another call to request a lower level and I am told, "We'll submit a request and you can call back in 7-10 days to see if the change was approved." Again, huh?

So, Lee Enterprises/DH/GT, make up your mind: Do you want subscribers, or do you want another cancellation?

Curt Hinzman

Albany

