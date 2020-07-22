Mailbag: Summer's no time for political signs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is anyone else annoyed that it's July and there are still political signs out? November is so far away and with everything going on right now, I would surely like to see things put away for a while.

The primary is over, shouldn’t these signs be put away? I don’t care what the issue is or who it is running for office, we have an Albany city code, Article 13; Section (3); subparagraph (b.), that clearly states no political signs more than 45 days out from the election.

Could we just tone it down for the summer? I am just so annoyed and sick of everyone’s political signs left up all year round. Free speech is great, but at some point it’s a nuisance. Take it down already! You’ll have time to put it back up, trust me.

Kimberly Montgomery

Albany

