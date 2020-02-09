Mailbag: Super Bowl acts: That's entertainment?

I guess this opinion makes me an official old fogey, but I thought the Super Bowl halftime acts were in the neighborhood of bizarre, zany and not entertaining.

Felix Wolfe

Corvallis

