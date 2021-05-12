 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Support candidates who share a vision
I have been a school board member and an education assistant, and am now a teacher for College Hill Alternative Education High School.

We all need to read the Voters’ Pamphlet and see which candidates have the experience and the compassion, and are engaged with making sure we are meeting every student’s needs. All of our students need the voice of returning board members who have worked hard to honor all families.

Friends of Corvallis Schools supports the four candidates who share a common vision of how we can learn from the pandemic and continue providing equity for all students. Vote!

Donna M. Keim

Corvallis

 

