Mailbag: Support carbon tax and dividend policy

The greenhouse gas emissions that warm our planet and air pollution, such as from recent heat domes and wildfires, are closely linked. Burning fossil fuels — in cars, power plants, and factories — is both the biggest cause of climate change and the largest source of air pollution.

Emissions from burning fossil fuels warm the atmosphere, while contaminating the air with tiny particles that are dangerous to our health. Burning fossil fuels contributes to four out of the five leading causes of death in the United States.

Because air pollution and climate change are tightly linked, we have a remarkable opportunity to fight both with the same solution. This solution, a price on carbon, is the single most powerful tool available to reduce America’s carbon pollution.

Urge your members of Congress — Senator Merkley, Senator Wyden, Representative DeFazio, and Representative Schrader — to support carbon pricing, specifically a carbon tax and dividend policy.

Deborah Clark

Shedd

