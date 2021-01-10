Mailbag: Support companies, reduce plastics

Plastic. It is everywhere. It is in places we do not want it to be, as in our food chain.

Plastics, as they break down into smaller and smaller sized particles, become microplastic particles, and these are showing up in every corner of the oceans, the fish we eat, soils, water and us. If you want to reduce the amount of plastic you use, here are some great companies that are making life without plastic possible.

Blue Land: They make tablets that dissolve in water, giving you hand soap and household cleaners.

Tru Earth: They make laundry detergent and household cleaners. The laundry detergent is in a small strip rather than in a big plastic jug. I was skeptical at first about these laundry strips, but they work great!

Hi Bar: They make shampoo and conditioner in bar form. Again I was a skeptic, but again these work very well. So you can toss all those plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles.

Finally, one of my favorite companies is Who Gives a Crap. With humor, they make toilet paper, paper towels and tissues from recycled paper products, and then they do not wrap any of it in plastic. It is wrapped in paper. You can get a big box of TP and other stuff delivered right to your door.