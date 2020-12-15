Mailbag: Support funding for foreign aid

If you think the economic fallout of COVID-19 will be bad in the United States, try to imagine what it might look like for developing nations.

Some countries are struggling with military conflict in addition to the pandemic. Many countries constantly grapple with other deadly diseases. Children in developing nations struggled to attend school even before the pandemic. Recovery from these concurrent challenges will not be easy.

There is a common misconception in the United States about how much we spend on foreign aid. Many people think as much as 25% of our budget goes toward supporting the world’s poor, when in reality the number is only 0.2%.

A global pandemic requires global solutions. Our globalized economy will not recover if developing nations are left to founder as wealthy nations buy up and distribute the world’s limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines. If anything could make us see that we are all part of an interdependent global community, I would think this pandemic is it.

Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have shown support for other foreign aid initiatives. I’d like to thank them for their leadership on these important bills and urge them to support supplemental funding for the foreign aid budget to fight COVID-19.