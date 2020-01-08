Mailbag: Support nonpartisan congressional districts

I've been dealing pretty well with the pesky process of aging; only mop the sticky kitchen floor when I lose a shoe crossing it. Far more interesting is attempting to diminish influence of state political parties on democratic government. The two are similar, for both are never-ending battles.

George Washington stated: "The spirit of party ... exists under different shapes in all governments, more or less stifled, controlled or expressed; but in those of the popular form it is seen in its greatest rankness and is truly their worst enemy."

We can do better, but it will take a great grassroots effort for that majority to prevail by preventing the dominant parties from perpetuating their dominance via gerrymandering redistricting that follows each census. Computers now aid party committees in finding the most effective, least obvious gerrymander in the quest to control the Electoral College, as well as the House of Representatives. Computers also can supplant a committee and produce a nonpartisan redistricting by inputting the state's population distribution free of party affiliations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}