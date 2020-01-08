Mailbag: Support nonpartisan congressional districts

I've been dealing pretty well with the pesky process of aging; only mop the sticky kitchen floor when I lose a shoe crossing it. Far more interesting is attempting to diminish influence of state political parties on democratic government. The two are similar, for both are never-ending battles.
George Washington stated: "The spirit of party ... exists under different shapes in all governments, more or less stifled, controlled or expressed; but in those of the popular form it is seen in its greatest rankness and is truly their worst enemy."
We can do better, but it will take a great grassroots effort for that majority to prevail by preventing the dominant parties from perpetuating their dominance via gerrymandering redistricting that follows each census. Computers now aid party committees in finding the most effective, least obvious gerrymander in the quest to control the Electoral College, as well as the House of Representatives. Computers also can supplant a committee and produce a nonpartisan redistricting by inputting the state's population distribution free of party affiliations.
The only other inputs required would be the number of districts allotted to the state and delineation of the state's boundaries. The resulting configuration of districts must have equal populations, and the sum of the districts' perimeters must be minimized by iterations in order to assure a compact and contiguous final product.
Please climb aboard this rather feeble grassroots movement and make it strong, so that future Christmases will be ever merrier. Our support of the National Democratic Redistricting PAC could make it happen.
Mike Wolf
Corvallis