Mailbag: Supporting Augerot for commissioner

I would like to encourage Benton County voters to vote for Xan Augerot for county commissioner.
I have worked with Xan in both volunteer and professional settings, and I find her thoughtful, well-informed and willing to learn. Even when we don’t agree on issues, I know that she is open to hearing another’s perspective and to giving it a fair hearing. Benton County deserves a representative who listens to all the people. Vote for Xan!
Stacy Mellem
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!