Mailbag: Switch from natural gas to electric

Fossil fuels need to become a thing of the past. And the sooner the better. As an individual, what can you do about it? Quite a bit, really.

Institutions and industries are responsible for most fossil fuel use, so it doesn’t depend on individual consumer choices. However, use your voice and your votes to convince leaders to accelerate industrial scale transition to renewable energy. Let members of Congress know that we need a universal fee on fossil fuel production.

A carbon tax with a carbon dividend to households would create incentives for a rapid transition to renewable energy without harming the economy or low-income consumers. For background, check out Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Another area of action is your direct household energy use. About 40% of energy use is in the form of transportation and home heating, cooking, lighting and appliances — that you have direct control over. If you care about climate change, change your household energy use. Minimize your heating bill with adequate insulation and efficient appliances. Home appliances and automobiles have a limited life. As you replace them, switch from gas to electric.