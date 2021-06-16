 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Switch from natural gas to electric
0 Comments

Mailbag: Switch from natural gas to electric

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fossil fuels need to become a thing of the past. And the sooner the better. As an individual, what can you do about it? Quite a bit, really.

Institutions and industries are responsible for most fossil fuel use, so it doesn’t depend on individual consumer choices. However, use your voice and your votes to convince leaders to accelerate industrial scale transition to renewable energy. Let members of Congress know that we need a universal fee on fossil fuel production.

A carbon tax with a carbon dividend to households would create incentives for a rapid transition to renewable energy without harming the economy or low-income consumers. For background, check out Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

Another area of action is your direct household energy use. About 40% of energy use is in the form of transportation and home heating, cooking, lighting and appliances — that you have direct control over. If you care about climate change, change your household energy use. Minimize your heating bill with adequate insulation and efficient appliances. Home appliances and automobiles have a limited life. As you replace them, switch from gas to electric.

Electricity currently comes predominantly from fossil fuel sources, but our governor and legislators are actively pursuing the goal of 100% renewable sources for electricity. There is no equivalent path to renewable natural gas.

Considering the climate crisis, new gas furnaces, water heaters, stoves and nonelectric cars should be eliminated from the market. Do your part to transition to a sustainable future.

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News