Mailbag: System leaves out tens of millions

People often say, “I don’t want to pay for someone else’s health care.”

On hearing this, some might be irritated about what they see as callousness toward their neighbors. I see an opportunity to educate. The fact is, we’re already paying for care of the uninsured. We’re just paying way too much and getting far too little in return.

Those with no insurance have no choice but to go to the emergency room for serious but non-emergency problems. Some also often go for less serious complaints that could be handled in a doctor’s office if they had the choice. Either way, the care is much more expensive than seeing a doctor in her office.

Those dependent on ERs for their medical needs have poorer outcomes. They don’t receive preventive care, and when admitted are far more likely to return for the same problem because they have no follow-up. These problems drive up costs while creating long wait times in the ER. We pay for them through higher taxes and insurance premiums.

The uninsured aren’t lazy. The great majority have at least one full-time worker in the home. They just don’t make enough to buy insurance, or if they do, they cannot afford out-of-pocket costs to use it.