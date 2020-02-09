Mailbag: Tactical nukes a big step backward

The Guardian newspaper has just published an article (Feb. 20) by Julian Borger saying we now have the submarine USS Tennessee patrolling the Atlantic armed with new low-yield W76-2 Trident nuclear warheads. This is the first I've known of our arming subs with tactical nuclear weapons.

Each warhead has an explosive yield of 5 kilotons, one-third the power of the Hiroshima bomb. This means our military has given the Navy the potential to use atomic bombs to retaliate against attacks or initiate attacks in small theaters rather than using them as a last resort. This is a step in the wrong direction.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The world needs us all do away with nuclear weapons before a catastrophe occurs. And we still don't know how to safely dispose of nuclear waste!

June Hemmingson

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0