Mailbag: Take a long, hard look at filibuster

“We cannot negotiate with people who say what’s mine is mine and what’s yours is negotiable.” — John F. Kennedy, July 25, 1961, speaking from the White House on a Berlin crisis of the day

It seems to me that anyone who wants to see this country evolve and move in a forward direction should be acutely aware of the principle President Kennedy illuminated when negotiating (sausage making?) with today’s Republicans, conservatives, reactionaries, etc.

It’s by far the biggest lesson of the Obama presidency! Under McConnell’s leadership, Republicans filibustered, moved the goalposts, virtually every trick in the book, to stonewall Obama. And then turned around and tried to blame him because nothing was getting done.

Obama was reelected! The voters ain’t stupid.

Now we have a new Democrat president who, like Obama, is again singing the bipartisanship lullaby. This is pure folly and unnecessary — Republicans haven’t won the popular vote for president since 2004.

We only need look at the recent Senate vote on the stimulus bill to see that Republicans are back to their old march-in-lockstep-party-first-country-last chicanery. They couldn’t be less interested in bipartisanship!