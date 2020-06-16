Mailbag: Take a loud, clear stance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am curious about the concrete steps that are being taken right now by Benton County government to address police accountability, systemic violence/racism, and divesting in the police and investing in community services.

I have not heard or seen any such plan and am eager to know that our county is taking swift (yet long overdue) and appropriate action to ensure our law enforcement officers are held accountable for their actions (and inactions). How would District Attorney Haroldson respond to an incident of police violence in Benton County? And why don’t we know?

Now is the time to take a loud, clear, transparent stance on how you will carry out your role in a way that serves. And protects. Speak up, please — we want to hear you!

Drew Boone

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0