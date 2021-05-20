Mailbag: Take a moment to reconsider plan

The new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park plan hates dogs!

As far as I can tell, not one of the MLK planners talked to any of the hundreds of dog owners who use the old baseball field in the park as an unofficial off-leash area. It is the only safe area to run one’s dog off-leash in Northwest Corvallis.

The other current off-leash areas at MLK and Corl House are treacherous areas full of hidden pits and gopher holes, and cannot be safely used to chase balls, or any off-leash dog play.

I speak from experience: My dog broke his leg in a hole at the Corl House dog park.

Did the MLK committee purposefully not poll the people who daily use the old baseball field area in the MLK park? No one I’ve talked to has ever been asked or actually seen anyone from the planning committee. That seems like a shockingly poor approach when planning changes to a public use area!

The dog owners have been incredibly respectful of the area; it is kept clean and volunteers work to fill in any holes and muddy trail areas. The dogs are well behaved and closely monitored by the owners. The restoration efforts are much appreciated, and everyone is working to keep their dogs out of the new plantings and stream restoration areas.