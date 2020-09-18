Mailbag: Take advantage of help with the cause

What on earth is going on with the city council?
It would cost the city thousands of dollars to tear down the Cumberland Church and haul it away. The group trying to save it should be given that money to get it moved and start on the restoration. The nearby city park land it is going to should be donated to the cause which saves the city so much of expense of themselves building a community center for small events at some near future time.
Instead you are charging them? Come on — wise up. Take advantage of such help with the cause — given for free!
Eve Bennett
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!