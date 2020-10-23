Mailbag: Take nonviolence training, in case

It seems that there is a possibility that if Donald Trump loses the election on Nov. 3, he may try to engineer a coup.

(A coup means someone holds on to power after not winning an election.) If so, there may be widespread nonviolent protest across the USA. This is the most effective way to overcome a coup.

While Corvallis is unlikely to be involved in violence, it will be good foresight if some of us get trained in nonviolent (peaceful) action.

There are several organizations providing online nonviolence training in the next few weeks. One that I am drawn to is choosedemocracy.us. The trainer is George Lakey, a Quaker who I’ve respected all my life. He has many years’ experience setting up successful protests in Philadelphia.

I am physically unable to take part in street demonstrations. I would be delighted if some of my able-bodied fellow citizens would take this two-hour training in case it is needed.

Marjorie Smith

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0