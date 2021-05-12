Mailbag: Tax bills will indeed increase

According to the League of Women Voters of Corvallis, “Your property tax bill will not increase with the passage of 2-130, as this is simply an extension of the currently funded levy.”

Our tax bills will indeed increase (page 21) because it will “... impose taxes of $9,525,400 in 2023” on up to “$10,930,700 in 2027.” Why? Our property tax assessments will go up year after year. Does the LWV of Corvallis understand the difference between a levy and a property tax bill? We think not. Per usual, Gelser, Rayfield and Biff have no issue with rising rents and fees.

Why is there no budget for voters to study? How is the money divided up? Where is the information showing the success/failure of this measure since 2007? Worse, the lack of even one argument against looks like more cancel culture and deep Oregon state politics. Plus, when did the nonpartisan LWV start endorsing obviously partisan issues such as levies and taxes by the Democratic Party?

Robin Rose

Corvallis

