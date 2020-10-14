Mailbag: Teachers must be educated on symbols

The Oregon Department of Education recently created a rule titled “All Students Belong” prohibiting hate symbols in schools, specifically banning the Confederate flag, the noose and the swastika.

I largely think this is a much-needed policy. However, the rule should not blanket-ban the swastika. While the Nazis appropriated the swastika as a symbol of hate, it was originally used by Hindus as a symbol of auspiciousness, and Hindus continue to use the symbol today. You often see the swastika on the doorstep of Hindu homes or on jewelry for good luck. The Hindu swastika and the Nazi symbol also look different.

Most Hindu Americans are aware of the cruel history of the Holocaust and do not display the symbol in public. However, for Hindu students, the outright banning of this symbol is hurtful. It says that a beautiful symbol of our faith is inherently evil, and Hindu students feel uncomfortable and marginalized. In a virtual environment, Hindu students who have the swastika displayed in their homes could be unfairly reprimanded.