Mailbag: Team needs to win some more games

Oregon State University Head Football Coach Jonathan Smith needs to start owning up to what is so far a disappointing tenure in Corvallis, 9-20.

Smith frequently says, “We didn’t execute.” This is coachspeak for “We didn’t play well enough to win.” To which should be added “That is on me.” I don’t need to remind Jonathan Smith that it is his job to inspire his players to perform well — to be an effective emotional leader as well as a savvy tactician.

It’s true that Smith’s predecessor, Gary Anderson, did not leave the coach a robust talent base. And it is relatively early in Smith’s career. Still, this is Smith’s third year; most of the players on the field are his recruits.

This year’s team needs to win some games; then as the 2021 season unfolds, Beaver fans will have a fairly clear picture of the direction of the team under Coach Smith.

