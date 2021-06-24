Mailbag: Tell legislators to support amendment

On May 19, the Oregon Legislature approved a ballot measure to be referred to the voters in November 2022.

It is the HOPE Amendment to the Oregon Constitution. The amendment declares health care a human right and would commit Oregon to ensure that all Oregonians have the health care they need.

The original author of the HOPE Amendment was Rep. Mitch Greenlick of Portland. He and co-sponsors felt that individuals and societies are better off (happier, freer to prosper, more productive, less expensive for government and taxpayers) when they are healthy and have access to health care. In addition, they point out that the constitution similarly guarantees other services, such as public education, vital to individuals and a democracy.

Why does the Right to Life movement have reason to embrace the Right to Health Care movement? Countries with health care as a human right are much better than we are at preventing needless loss of life. This saving of life applies equally to the unborn and the born. Abortion rates, infant mortality and maternal mortality are much lower in countries that have universal health care.