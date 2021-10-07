 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Tell the district it's a stupid idea
0 Comments

Mailbag: Tell the district it's a stupid idea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No matter your position on COVID vaccination, the Corvallis School District would be doing a disservice by mandating the vaccine in order to attend school.

Rates of hospitalization and death from COVID for those under 19 are so low there is no real reason to support mandating this, and it would cause more harm than good. In over 56,000 cases, there have been around 500 hospitalizations and five deaths. For comparison, about 300 children under 19 die every year in Oregon. I encourage everyone to speak up and tell the Corvallis School District this is a stupid idea; write schoolboard@corvallis.k12.or.us.

Adam Murphy

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News