Mailbag: Tell the district it's a stupid idea

Rates of hospitalization and death from COVID for those under 19 are so low there is no real reason to support mandating this, and it would cause more harm than good. In over 56,000 cases, there have been around 500 hospitalizations and five deaths. For comparison, about 300 children under 19 die every year in Oregon. I encourage everyone to speak up and tell the Corvallis School District this is a stupid idea; write schoolboard@corvallis.k12.or.us.