Mailbag: Thank DeFazio for his leadership

Since 1987, Rep. Peter DeFazio has dedicated his public service to improving our lives.

This independent, passionate and effective lawmaker has worked tirelessly to create good-paying jobs, expand access to affordable health care, hold government accountable, enhance educational opportunities, and rebalance the scales of inequality back in favor of hard-working Oregonians. His leadership on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has secured billions for Oregon’s roads, bridges, highways and transit systems.

As a retired U.S. Coast Guard civilian, I commend Rep. DeFazio for demonstrating through his legislative actions that he understands the challenges my military and civilian Coast Guard colleagues accept as they perform their duty.

For example, during the 2018-19 government shutdown, more than 41,000 active duty Coast Guard members, 6,200 reservists and 9,500 civilian personnel were without paychecks. Notwithstanding no pay, the Coast Guard carried out its lifesaving rescues and doing whatever was necessary to keep our coastal communities safe. Rep. DeFazio tirelessly pushed legislation to prevent a recurrence.