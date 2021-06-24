Mailbag: Thank you for keeping us safe

My sincerest gratitude to the Corvallis Police Department and specifically Officer Brian Stahl for going beyond the call of duty by closing my car hatch and securing my garage area that I had inadvertently left open after returning from a full day at the beach with my dogs.

My new bicycle, ball machine and other expensive items were all visible from the street through the open garage door. His kind attention at 3:30 a.m. was greatly appreciated.

Incidentally, just a few weeks before, my bicycle had both locks cut off and was stolen. An officer contacted me the next day, even came to my home to get pictures of my bike, and offered a great idea. He suggested I keep my car fob on my bedside table, and if in the future I hear noise outside my home, where I live alone, to start my car alarm to scare away the thieves.

A big thank-you to all of our Corvallis police officers for patrolling our neighborhoods to keep us all safe and secure when we are sleeping. Bravo!

Suzanne Sinclair

Corvallis

