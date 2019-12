Yes, the Democrat-Herald/Gazette-Times often has grammatical errors, misspellings and other linguistic foibles. At times there may be more or less coverage of Linn County or Benton County events than I would prefer.

But as belt-tightening continues in the newspaper industry, I offer a heartfelt thank-you to the hard-working staff at the DH/GT for persevering and continuing to provide us with a very fine daily variety of local and national news.

Ric Bergey



Albany