Mailbag: Thank you, good police officers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The behavior of many law enforcers recently has been unacceptable. Everyone must do their best to be good citizen role models. The role models for law enforcement are law enforcement officers.

No one is above the law. In these hard times where fear is spreading like a virus, police officers should keep people calm and collected. They must follow the government’s orders that have been put in place to protect us.

There are orders put in place for COVID-19. Gov. Kate Brown executively ordered that Oregonians should wear face masks indoors in public. Police officers flouting the order in a Corvallis coffee shop made national news. Wear a mask if you care about others.

Police brutality is through the roof. The policeman putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck until he was dead was a new low.

Remember, a police officer’s job is hard. You put your life at risk every day beyond what average citizens do. You have to make tough calls, see the worst in people and may mistake an innocent act. We all make mistakes pointing fingers, but police brutality is no mistake. Officers are purposefully misjudging people, abusing their power and running the police force like the military, which it isn’t.