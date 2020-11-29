Mailbag: Thank you to library and its staff

As I searched for things to be thankful for in honor of Thanksgiving, I found several.

During COVID-19, we spend most of our time home, following the recommendations and guidelines of our health professionals. It is tough not seeing our friends, our neighbors or our family members, but one activity has really helped us.

That is the continued service of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Through their protocols and delivery services, we have managed to get the books we want to read, the DVDs we want to watch and to see the smiling, friendly faces of our local librarians.

They are going out of their way to provide us with entertainment and information. We have selected both delivery service and walkup services while these librarians, wearing masks and gloves, stand behind plastic barriers.

For our family, these librarians are essential workers, taking a risk in keeping up our spirits, while offering us some sense of normalcy. I am happy to pay my property taxes to keep these libraries open. In fact, the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library system is near the top of my list of the many things we can be thankful for.

Yes, we missed our family this Thanksgiving, but we also have some good books to read while we wait out the COVID-19 crisis.