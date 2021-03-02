Mailbag: Thank you to staff and volunteers

I would like to say a sincere thank-you to my dear friends who were the original staff and volunteers at the Albany Carousel.

These people put their hearts and souls into making the carousel such a wonderfully happy place for families and children of all ages. Everyone worked diligently to make the carousel a fun and safe experience for all, some of the volunteers even driving from other areas to do their part of make the carousel the incredible success it was.

For almost all the original staff are volunteers to be unceremoniously fired for no legitimate reason has been heartbreaking for so many!

The original staff and volunteers were like a family: working together happily to bring joy to our community and visitors from everywhere.

Bonnie Hemple

Albany

