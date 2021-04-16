Mailbag: Thank you, Trump, for accomplishments

Thank you, President Trump, for superb business abilities and Operation Warp Speed. This leadership produced three vaccines for COVID-19 that can save hundreds of thousands of lives.

Now President Biden is claiming credit for these vaccines. Thirty-five million had been vaccinated by Jan. 20, thanks to President Trump and the drug companies! No American could have orchestrated the COVID supplies by seeking corporations to produce needed ventilators, masks, etc. better than President Trump.

President Trump’s extraordinary business abilities produced a great economy, the lowest unemployment for a long time, and US-Mexico border security with side effects of lower drug, crime and COVID levels entering the country. Other accomplishments by President Trump include energy independence and lower gas prices, renegotiating trade agreements, backing Israel and Christian rights, pro-life support, school choice rights and less government intervention.

Now President Biden is trying to undo most of all of the above accomplishments. Biden operates as my Uncle Earl used to say jokingly: “I’ll tell you the truth even if I have to lie about it.”

Allen Bierly

Brownsville

