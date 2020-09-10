 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Thanks, Albany, keep it growing

Thanks, patriots.

I’d like to thank the hundreds if not thousands of Albany residents for the current display of our national flag. Everywhere I travel by bike and car, I see dozens of newly installed American flags flying. This relatively small and easy gesture means to me that many Americans are regaining the patriotism we witnessed following Sept. 11. We can hope this attitude and feeling is spreading throughout America.

Thanks, Albany, and keep it growing.

Chuck Kratch

Albany

